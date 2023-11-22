Villager hosts driveway concerts to support local food bank

Residents of the Village of Harmeswood of Belle Aire were treated to a driveway concert Sunday afternoon by Bart Zoellner and friends.

Zoellner, a former IBM executive, organized two driveway concerts this month to benefit the Christian Food Bank of Lady Lake. On Thursday he hosted a karaoke concert where friends and neighbors donated as they sang their favorite songs. On Sunday, he treated his neighbors and their friends to a second concert with local talent. The concerts raised in excess of $3,365 for the food bank this year.

“This is a huge increase over previous concert events pre-pandemic,” Zoellner said.

He told the audience that he believes that, “Music is food for the soul”which fits right into supporting the Lady Lake food bank. Zoellner said that the Christian Food Bank helped 425 Lady Lake families last month. When he spoke with the food bank director he was told that they have a real need for cash to purchase perishables for the upcoming holidays which led to this year’s concert. This is the third year that he has hosted the driveway concerts to raise money for local charities.

Zoellner, who performs as a DJ and karaoke entertainer, started the concert with a heartfelt rendition of “God Bless the USA.” Zoellner was joined in the driveway by local Villages entertainers, Manny Menedez, Ron Mezzano, Darrell King, Patty Ann and Jimmy O plus the Cloggers, and Bob and Elma Grable.

