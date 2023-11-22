Wheelchair-bound Pennsylvanian arrested at hotel in The Villages

A wheelchair-bound man from Pennsylvania was arrested at a hotel in The Villages.

Nathaniel Trinsey, 63, was arrested at about 5:30 a.m. Friday at the Sure Stay Hotel at 1201 Avenida Central after repeatedly calling the front desk and screaming obscenities, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He also went to the front office and kicked the door.

Officers arrived at Room 106 where Trinsey, who was identified by his Pennsylvania driver’s license, was staying and found Trinsey moving around the room in his wheelchair. He became belligerent and unruly. He refused to leave the hotel. He told officers that because he is in a wheelchair, it is illegal to “harass” him. Officers warned him that if he did not leave the hotel, he would be taken to jail.

“Take me to jail then. We’re going to jail,” he said.

He was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond. He has been banned from the Sure Stay Hotel, as well as the nearby Comfort Inn & Suites and Holiday Inn Express, which are all owned by the same company.

The Sure Stay Hotel was previously the Hacienda Hotel, the original hotel in The Villages. It was the subject of a code enforcement hearing in 2022. The new owner announced it was being converted to a Sure Stay hotel and promised it would be cleaned up after a series of arrests at the property.