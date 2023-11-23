55.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Leave the bunnies in my yard alone!

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

One of the tenants of American Jurisprudence is that you be faced by your accuser. It is simply a case of a grudge or a fear of not wanting to face the person that the complainer thinks is not in compliance.  Just go to them and find out why things are the way they are and work from there. If it falls apart the file a complaint with YOUR NAME ON IT! Own it. I bet if you really wanted to, the anonymous folks can be found by a simple process of deduction or following the yellow pad in the golf cart.
As to the “little white cross,” as long as they do not require or force me to have one I don’t really care. Leave the bunnies in my yard alone!

Perry Tucker
Village of Charlotte

 

