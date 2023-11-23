58.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 23, 2023
type here...

Make sure visiting grandchildren follow golf cart rules

By Staff Report

There are plenty of grandchildren visiting The Villages for the Thanksgiving weekend, and parents and grandparents are urged to make sure those youngsters are following the rules when it comes to golf carts.

A new law took effect Oct. 1 in Florida requiring teens to have a learner’s permit at 15 years old or driver’s license at 16 years old in order to legally operate a golf cart. Prior to Oct. 1, children 14 and older could legally operate a golf cart.

Other rules to observe while the grandchildren are here:

• Do not let anyone ride standing in the golf cart or on the back platform

A Villager shot this photo of a grandchild riding in the storage space on the rear of a golf cart.

• Children should not be sitting on the driver’s lap and should never be steering the vehicle.

• Passengers should keep their arms and legs inside the vehicle at all times (except for the driver when signaling a turn).

• Golf cars should yield to other vehicular traffic in all cases.

• Don’t text/call while driving.

• Golf cars and other low-speed vehicles aren’t permitted to travel on sidewalks.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Leave the bunnies in my yard alone!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident weighs on deed compliance violations.

Guest says he’s never had to show ID at pools

A visitor to The Villages reports that he’s never been asked to show an ID at the pools. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Village of Pennecamp resident ‘hurt’ by comments on recent letter

A Village of Pennecamp resident says he is “‘hurt” by comments on recent Letter to the Editor which was published in Villages-News.com.

Residents are paying for another Band-Aid on golf cart path

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his thoughts on repairs to a section of the multi-modal path.

Response to letter ‘setting the record straight on golf cart right of way’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident dives into the debate over the right of way when it comes to golf carts.

Photos