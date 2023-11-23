Paul “Bruce” Farquharson, 80, of The Villages, FL passed away Saturday, November 18, 2023. He was born Saturday, May 22, 1943, in Boston, MA to Paul and Edna (nee Michener) Farquharson.

Paul moved here in 1999 from East Hartford, CT after retiring from Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Company.

Some of his past time he enjoyed were umpiring for softball, golf and especially enjoyed the rooting for his favorite sports teams, which would be New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Leo Farquharson and sister-in-law, Carol Farquharson.

He is survived by his loving wife and partner of 57 years, Carolyn (nee Nord) Farquharson; sons, David Farquharson, Michael (Beth) Farquharson, and Christopher (Meghan) Farquharson; brothers: Robert Farquharson, Edward (Kitty) Farquharson, and Alan Farquharson; sister-in-law: Lisa Marion; 6 grandchildren and many other loving family and friends.

Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

The family is having private services to be scheduled at a later date.

Should friends desire, contributions in Paul’s name may be made to The Humane Society SPCA YOUR Humane Society SPCA – Rescue Your Rescue (hsspca.org)