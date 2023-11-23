63.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 23, 2023
type here...

Sandhill cranes celebrating Thanksgiving in The Villages

By Staff Report

These beautiful sandhill cranes in The Villages are thankful every Thanksgiving that they aren’t turkeys. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Sandhill cranes celebrating Thanksgiving in The Villages
Sandhill cranes celebrating Thanksgiving in The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Leave the bunnies in my yard alone!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident weighs on deed compliance violations.

Guest says he’s never had to show ID at pools

A visitor to The Villages reports that he’s never been asked to show an ID at the pools. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Village of Pennecamp resident ‘hurt’ by comments on recent letter

A Village of Pennecamp resident says he is “‘hurt” by comments on recent Letter to the Editor which was published in Villages-News.com.

Residents are paying for another Band-Aid on golf cart path

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his thoughts on repairs to a section of the multi-modal path.

Response to letter ‘setting the record straight on golf cart right of way’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident dives into the debate over the right of way when it comes to golf carts.

Photos