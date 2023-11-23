Shane Teichler Rogers died at her home in The Villages, Florida, on Friday, November 3, 2023. She was 69 at the time of her death and spent the last two years on a journey with metastatic breast cancer.

Shane was born on April 23, 1954, in Akron, Ohio, to parents Alfred and Marjorie Teichler. She graduated from Annandale High School, in Annandale, Virginia, and went on to enjoy a long career as a flight attendant. She started with Allegheny Airlines and, 47 years and many mergers later, she retired from American Airlines.

Shane was married to the late Ronald (Ron) Jack Rogers in Washington, DC, in 1982. They enjoyed boating, camping, traveling, spending time with their many friends, and cheering on the Washington Redskins. Their greatest joy was their son, the late Brandon Teichler Rogers. Brandon was the light of Shane’s life until his passing in 2005.

Shane’s greatest gift was her ability to light up a room with her smile, her laugh, and her engaging personality. She was often called a “force of nature” with a zest for life. She laughed hard and loved hard. She was a kind, generous person who always put others first. “The heart remembers most what it has loved best.” Shane will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Shane is survived by her brother, Stephen Teichler (Mary Jean Hanson), her sister Karen Allison (Paul), niece Lauren Monaco (Matthew), nephews Adam Teichler, Ryan Teichler, and Kyle Allison (Katelyn), grandnieces Lydia and Emily, and grandnephew Chase. To the grands, she was affectionately known as “G2” for Grandma #2. In addition to Ron and Brandon, Shane was predeceased by her parents, Alfred and Marjorie.

A visitation for Shane will be held on Saturday, December 2nd, at 10:00 AM followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM. Both will be held at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 13421 Twin Lakes Drive, Clifton, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Shane to the American Cancer Society at donate.cancer.org. Shane, who always thought of others, would be pleased to know she helped others on their cancer journey.