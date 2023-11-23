63.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Trio arrested with guns and drugs after search warrant served in Wildwood

By Staff Report
Rodney Rose
Samuel Rose
Terry Rose
Three men were arrested with guns and drugs after a search warrant was served at a home in Wildwood.

Members of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Squad executed the search warrant early Tuesday morning at a home at 603 Evans St.

Terry Jerome Rose, 59, who is a convicted felon, was found to be possession of a loaded Glock .380-caliber handgun, a loaded Kimber Micro 9 9mm handgun and a .32-caliber Colt revolver. A bolt-action rifle was also found between the wall and a dresser in a bedroom. Ammunition was found in a felt bag. The Kimber Micro 9 9mm handgun had been reported stolen in Gainesville. He was also found to be in possession of the drug MDMA.

Also arrested on drug charges were 32-year-old Rodney Reshad Rose and 64-year-old Samuel Levorn Rose.

All three were taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

 

