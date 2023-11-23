Trio arrested with guns and drugs after search warrant served in Wildwood

Three men were arrested with guns and drugs after a search warrant was served at a home in Wildwood.

Members of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Squad executed the search warrant early Tuesday morning at a home at 603 Evans St.

Terry Jerome Rose, 59, who is a convicted felon, was found to be possession of a loaded Glock .380-caliber handgun, a loaded Kimber Micro 9 9mm handgun and a .32-caliber Colt revolver. A bolt-action rifle was also found between the wall and a dresser in a bedroom. Ammunition was found in a felt bag. The Kimber Micro 9 9mm handgun had been reported stolen in Gainesville. He was also found to be in possession of the drug MDMA.

Also arrested on drug charges were 32-year-old Rodney Reshad Rose and 64-year-old Samuel Levorn Rose.

All three were taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.