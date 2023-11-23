55.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 23, 2023
type here...

Village of Pennecamp resident ‘hurt’ by comments on recent letter

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Shucks. Who would have thought there would be so many disparaging and and hurtful remarks in response to my letter bemoaning the loss of a couple of men with the noble name of Dick? I guess it came across as whining because I feared there would be fewer mentors to help the lesser informed muddle through life. If you read some of the remarks, you’d realize that if the writers (posters ) are all of the help you will have, after all of the Dicks are gone, you may have a dismal future. We, Dicks that are left, will try to help you as best we can even if we’re stretched a little thin.

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Guest says he’s never had to show ID at pools

A visitor to The Villages reports that he’s never been asked to show an ID at the pools. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Residents are paying for another Band-Aid on golf cart path

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his thoughts on repairs to a section of the multi-modal path.

Response to letter ‘setting the record straight on golf cart right of way’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident dives into the debate over the right of way when it comes to golf carts.

He’s the definition of a brainwashed MAGA cult member

A Lady Lake reader, in a Letter to the Editor, points to a Villager who is “the definition of a brainwashed MAGA cult member.”

What is the big deal with anonymous complaints?

What is the big deal with anonymous complaints? A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident has an answer.

Photos