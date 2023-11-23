Village of Pennecamp resident ‘hurt’ by comments on recent letter

To the Editor:

Shucks. Who would have thought there would be so many disparaging and and hurtful remarks in response to my letter bemoaning the loss of a couple of men with the noble name of Dick? I guess it came across as whining because I feared there would be fewer mentors to help the lesser informed muddle through life. If you read some of the remarks, you’d realize that if the writers (posters ) are all of the help you will have, after all of the Dicks are gone, you may have a dismal future. We, Dicks that are left, will try to help you as best we can even if we’re stretched a little thin.

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp