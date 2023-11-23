58.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Villager takes anger management class after arrest at swimming pool

By Staff Report
Lyle Thomas Parrot
A Villager has completed an anger management class after his arrest at a swimming pool in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Lyle Thomas Parrot, 64, of the Village of DeLuna, earlier this month in Sumter County Court was placed on probation for one year after pleading no contest to a charge of assault on a law enforcement officer.

At sentencing Parrot submitted proof he had completed an anger management course, in an apparent effort to soften the blow. He was placed on probation for one year.

Parrot was arrested Oct. 21 after an altercation with a Wildwood police officer responding to a complaint of an intoxicated smoker at a swimming pool at the Village of DeLuna. Parrot was “belligerent” and using “profanities,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He was “extremely intoxicated” and “slurring his speech.” Parrot, a former used car dealer in Traverse City, Mich., was identified by his Villages ID which was found on a table near the pool. He demanded the return of the ID when he saw the officer looking at it and then writing his name in a notebook.

“Give me that goddam ID back,” Parrot said.

He made a fist and took a swing at the officer. A second officer was able to catch Parrot’s arm before he landed the punch.

Parrot continued to call the officers vulgar names, including “white trash” and “crooked cops.”

Parrot’s wife was also at the pool and when officers placed Parrot in the backseat of a squad car, he ordered his wife to “run.”

