Friday, November 24, 2023
Entry into The Villages and its amenities has gotten too easy

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I have lived in The Villages for eight years. Only once have I ever been asked to show my ID at the pool. I have to show it at golf, and at the rec centers. Nowhere else have I had to show my ID. I have been to pools where someone has been asked in what village they live. With great enthusiasm the person has answered, “I don’t live in The Villages. I rode my bike here.” Recreation centers may have asked for 1.5 million IDs, but they’ve only done so at golf courses, rec centers, and the championship pools. With all the construction going on around us, just pushing that button on the gate to get in makes it way too easy to do.

Deborah Casey
Village of St. James

 

