Evening Rotarians of The Villages shop for local elementary students

Evening Rotarians of The Villages once again demonstrated their commitment to giving back to the community as they embarked on a heartwarming shopping expedition for the students of Harbour View Elementary School.

A tradition that has endured for five years, this act of kindness aims to make the holiday season brighter for 31 young learners.

Club President Kat Sizemore expressed the club’s dedication stating, “Our club has done this for the past five years. It is rewarding for us to help with a parent’s list as most of us don’t have little ones to buy gifts.”

A team of seven Rotarians descended upon Bealls and Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages with a mission to fulfill the clothing wishes of the students working from a list from the parents.

“There is nothing that gets me in the holiday spirit more than helping a parent bring joy to their child this season,” said Gay Ratcliff Seamens, as she shopped for clothing for her assigned student.

Each parent provided a favorite color, clothing sizes and a desired toy.

The Evening Rotarians of The Villages have been steadfast volunteers at Harbour View Elementary School since 2018, engaging in a wide array of activities to support the school community.

Amy Claesson, family liaison at Harbour View Elementary School, lauded the Rotarians for their ongoing efforts, stating, “What the Rotarians are doing is a tremendous help to our families challenged by todays economy.”

For more information about the Evening Rotarians and their community initiatives, visit www.rotaryvillagesevening.com