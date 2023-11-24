59.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 24, 2023
type here...

Lake Sumter Landing tree lighting will kick off Christmas season in The Villages

By Staff Report

The first tree lighting event of the season will take place Saturday at Lake Sumter Landing.

The tree will be lit at 8 p.m.

Performers at the event will include Mystic Jewels, Sugar N Spice and the Prime Time Twirlers.

The Live Effect Band will be performing on the pavilion.

Food vendors at the event will include:

BBQ Brazil Express
Cousins Maine Lobster
Curbside Chef
Hadley Family Concessions
Heavenly Soft Pretzels
Island Fin Poke 
Nothing Bundt Cakes
The Kettle Corn Cabin

The tree lighting is set for Wednesday, Sept. 29 at Spanish Springs Town Square and the final tree lighting event is set for Friday, Dec. 1 at Brownwood Paddock Square.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Entry into The Villages and its amenities has gotten too easy

A Village of St. James resident claims that entry into The Villages and its amenities has gotten too easy

People jump in the pool to avoid showing IDs

A Village of Palo Alto resident contends outsiders are jumping in the pools rather than showing an ID. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Rarely have I had my ID checked

A Village of Dunedin resident doubts that the recreation employees are checking IDs as much as they claim they are.

Leave the bunnies in my yard alone!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident weighs on deed compliance violations.

Guest says he’s never had to show ID at pools

A visitor to The Villages reports that he’s never been asked to show an ID at the pools. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos