People jump in the pool to avoid showing IDs

To the Editor:

Your statement about checking IDs at pools is totally FALSE. We rarely see attendants at Tierra pool, Mission Hills pool and Hacienda sports pool. We have seen younger people in the pool at all three pools. The problem is the individuals jump into the pool when an attendant shows up (again that’s rare) and so the attendants do not ask them to get out of the water. We have seen individuals from the hotel use the pool. So don’t tell everyone that the attendants are doing their jobs.

Linda Sandusky
Village of Palo Alto

 

