Residents invited to annual holiday art walk in neighborhood in The Villages

Residents are invited to an annual holiday art walk in a neighborhood in The Villages.

Villager Lorelei Hoff started the art walk in 2016 with just a few artists.

This year it has grown to 36 artists who will be set up in 13 locations in the Village of Tamarind Grove, just off St. Charles Place and Tamarind Grove Run, across from Hole #5 of the Southern Star Executive Golf Course.

The art walk will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3.

Those enjoying the art walk can follow the balloons from place to place.

“Just go to one location and receive a handout listing all locations. You will find a wide variety of creations, good for gifts or to treat yourself, reasonably priced. Many artist participants take orders for customizing to your specifications and welcome year-around sales, so don’t forget to pick up a business card for future reference,” Hoff said.

For more information, call Hoff at (701) 527-7235.

