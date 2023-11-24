Ronald Coleman Britt

August 21, 1953 – November 20, 2023

Native of Lumberton, North Carolina, Mr. Ronald (Ronnie) Coleman Britt (70years old) born August of 1953 to Helen Coleman (Mother) and Thomas M. Britt (Father), passed away suddenly in his home in Lady Lake, Fl on Monday, November 20th, 2023.

He was a proud Veteran of the United States Army.

A father, brother, uncle, son and loyal friend, he never knew a stranger. He was an epic story teller and force to be reckoned with. To know him was to love him.

Mr. Britt is survived by his only daughter, Maria Britt Titchener; grandson, Walter Titchener IV; brothers, Michael and Thomas Britt; nieces, Courtney Oliver and Ashleigh Butler; nephew, Lee Britt; mother, Helen Theodore.

Please allow the family privacy at this time to grieve the tragic loss of a great man.

Services will be held at Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC. Date & Time TBD.