Friday, November 24, 2023
By Staff Report
Thomas D. Collins, 86, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 16, 2023, in The Villages, FL.

He was born Oct. 31, 1937, in Rochester, New York to Thomas and Eunice Collins. He was married to Jean Collins, the love of his life for 65 years.

Tom is survived by his devoted wife, Jean Collins, daughter Donna Ludwig (Michael Ludwig) of Cleveland, OH, son, Thomas Collins (Kathleen Collins) of Elmira, NY, grandson, Ryan Ludwig, granddaughters, Sarah Ludwig and Alexis Collins, a brother, Lawrence Collins of Rochester, NY, and several nieces and nephews.

Tom proudly served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Intrepid. He attended Aquinas Institute and also attended night school at RIT while working full time at Eastman Kodak Company in Computer Operations. He retired from IBM as a computer analyst.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Tom was a kind, compassionate and caring man who never lost his sense of humor.

A Funeral mass will be held at St. Timothy Church, The Villages, at 10:00 on Friday morning, December 22. A Celebration of Life will be immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice (352-415-0778) or My Brother’s Keeper Respite Program (352-492-1255) in memory of Tom.

