Villager sentenced in chair-throwing disturbance at Lake Sumter Landing restaurant

By Staff Report
A Villager has been sentenced in a chair-throwing disturbance at a Lake Sumter Landing restaurant.

Peter John Hnat, 54, of the Village of Chatham, pleaded no contest earlier this month to charges of battery and trespassing in Sumter County Court. He has been placed on probation for one year.

Hnat showed up after closing time on the night of Oct. 9 at RJ Gator’s restaurant. He had been permanently banned from the restaurant on Sept. 20. He walked from the front patio area to the restaurant’s front door which was locked, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Hnat began throwing chairs in the patio area and an employee of the restaurant walked outside onto the patio and asked Hnat to leave. Rather than leave, Hnat, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds, pushed the man. The incident was captured on video surveillance.

