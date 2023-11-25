Alleged swindler wearing ankle monitor and can’t drink booze

An Villager who allegedly who stole more than $3 million from fellow residents is wearing an an ankle monitor and cannot consume liquor.

John Michael Gissas, 73, of the Village of Gilchrist was released earlier this month from the Sumter County Detention Center after posting a $330,000 bond, which he originally indicated he could not raise. He spent more than a month behind bars prior to his release.

On the day he left the jail, an ankle monitor was strapped on him, per conditions of his bond. The judge also ordered that Gissas cannot leave Sumter County and cannot consume alcohol. He also may not contact any of the investors he is accused of defrauding.

According to the investigation that led to his arrest, Gissas placed ads in The Villages Daily Sun inviting residents to his investment seminars at the Waterfront Inn and VKI Japanese Steakhouse at Lake Sumter Landing. A Villages couple saw the ad in 2019 and attended Gissas’ seminar. They gave him $529,854 and never got a penny of it back. Another Villager lost $794,000 when she invested with Gissas. A total of 27 investors lost a total of $3.7 million with Gissas, according to the investigation report. There were said to be others who either could not be contacted or were too embarrassed to go on the record. The financial crimes investigator for the Florida Office of Financial Regulation found that Gissas from May 2018 to July 2020 “systematically deceived and took advantage” of the victims.