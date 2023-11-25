Magical night as merry crowd gathers for Christmas tree lighting

Lake Sumter Landing felt like everybody’s hometown Saturday night when a huge crowd gathered for the first Christmas tree lighting ceremony of the season in The Villages.

Maestro Bill Doherty, who has many fond memories of his snowy Christmases back in upstate New York, led the Central Florida Lyric Opera through some holiday classics before he had the honor of leading the countdown to the lighting of the Christmas tree.

Doherty, who directed the singers with his familiar baton, took a rare turn at the microphone during, “O Holy Night.”

Deanna Peden of the Village of Glenbrook, David Gehring of the Village of Caroline, Eileen Fitting of the Village of Santo Domingo and Alec Speers of the Village of Chatham were among the singers who sang rousing versions of classics including “Joy to the World” and “Hark the Herald Angels Sing.”

The enormous crowd, made up of Villagers, visiting family and snowbirds, held up their phones to record the music and swayed back and forth to the familiar holiday sounds.

And then the magic moment finally came, when Doherty led the countdown, “Ten, nine, eight …”

So simple, but so special. The tree was lit and everyone cheered.

The next tree lighting is set for Wednesday, Nov. 29 at Spanish Springs Town Square and the final tree lighting event is set for Friday, Dec. 1 at Brownwood Paddock Square.