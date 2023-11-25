70.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 25, 2023
type here...

Republicans should be pro-choice

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Pro-choice should be the official stand of the Republican Party. A core principle of the Republican Party is that people know better than the government how to run their own lives. If it was the official stand of the Republican Party Republicans would control the U.S. Senate today and not have lost two House seats in November.
The 2022 CNN midterm election exit poll showed abortion rights as the second biggest issue at 27%. A June 2022 Navigator Research survey showed 44% of Republicans identify as pro-choice. In 2021 96% of abortions occurred up to 15 weeks according to the CDC. Florida allowing abortions with a 15-week limit is pro-choice by definition. The CDC’s 2021 data also showed 37% of abortions were women between the ages of 15 and 24. You have to wonder how many people wouldn’t be alive today if the women who discovered antibiotics, the cure for polio, or the test for tuberculosis had quit school instead of entering medical research?
The abortion decision is a soul-searching decision that’s best done by the woman and family members closest to the situation. Of course, as someone who was adopted I obviously support adoption over abortion.

Ben Furleigh
Port Charlotte

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Let’s not turn The Villages into a tacky neighborhood

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Collier resident stands up for the deed compliance process in The Villages.

DeSantis pushing dangerous bill targeting Florida LGBTQ community

The president of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus, in a Letter to the Editor warns that the DeSantis administration is behind dangerous new legislation.

Entry into The Villages and its amenities has gotten too easy

A Village of St. James resident claims that entry into The Villages and its amenities has gotten too easy.

People jump into the pool to avoid showing IDs

A Village of Palo Alto resident contends outsiders are jumping into the pools rather than showing an ID. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Rarely have I had my ID checked

A Village of Dunedin resident doubts that the recreation employees are checking IDs as much as they claim they are.

Photos