Republicans should be pro-choice

To the Editor:

Pro-choice should be the official stand of the Republican Party. A core principle of the Republican Party is that people know better than the government how to run their own lives. If it was the official stand of the Republican Party Republicans would control the U.S. Senate today and not have lost two House seats in November.

The 2022 CNN midterm election exit poll showed abortion rights as the second biggest issue at 27%. A June 2022 Navigator Research survey showed 44% of Republicans identify as pro-choice. In 2021 96% of abortions occurred up to 15 weeks according to the CDC. Florida allowing abortions with a 15-week limit is pro-choice by definition. The CDC’s 2021 data also showed 37% of abortions were women between the ages of 15 and 24. You have to wonder how many people wouldn’t be alive today if the women who discovered antibiotics, the cure for polio, or the test for tuberculosis had quit school instead of entering medical research?

The abortion decision is a soul-searching decision that’s best done by the woman and family members closest to the situation. Of course, as someone who was adopted I obviously support adoption over abortion.

Ben Furleigh

Port Charlotte