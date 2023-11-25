70.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 25, 2023
‘Rules for Deplorables’ author speaks to local Republicans

By Staff Report
Cathi Chamberlain
The author of “Rules for Deplorables: A Primer for Fighting Radical Socialism,” spoke recently to a group of local Republicans.

Cathi Chamberlain was the keynote speaker at the Nov. 16 meeting of the Republican Assembly of Sumter County at the Wildwood Community Center.

Chamberlain, who also serves as a state ambassador for Defend Florida, spoke about her book which she said, “Serves as a counter to Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals.”

The Republican Assembly of Sumter County will next meet Dec. 21 for its Christmas party.

