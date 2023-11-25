70.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Three golf courses in The Villages scheduled to reopen in December

By Staff Report

Three golf courses in The Villages are scheduled to reopen in December.

The Belmont Executive Golf Course, in companion with the Churchill Greens Executive Golf Course, has undergone a $1.34 million renovation funded through the Project Wide Advisory Committee. Belmont will reopen in December, but the exact date as yet to be announced.

The Hilltop Executive Course on the Historic Side of the The Villages has seen a $653,309 renovation, paid for by the Amenity Authority Committee.

The Briarwood Executive Course in the Marion County section of The Villages has undergone a $632,227 renovation, also funded by the AAC. The exact dates for the reopening of those two courses have yet to be announced, too.

