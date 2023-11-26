72.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Application available for seat on CDD 6 Board of Supervisors

By Staff Report

Interested residents can download the application to apply for a vacant seat on the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors.

The vacancy was created by the recent resignation of Supervisor Tom Griffith. The remainder of the existing four-year term for Seat 3 will expire in November 2024.

CDD 6 includes the villages of Amelia, Bridgeport at Lake Sumter, Bridgeport at Miona Shores, Caroline, Lake Shore Cottages, Edgewater Bungalows, Mallory Square, Sabal Chase, Tall Trees and Virginia Trace.

A map of Community Development District 6
A map of Community Development District 6.

Any interested applicants must be a qualified elector which is defined by Florida Statute 190 as “any person at least 18 years of age who is a citizen of the United States, a legal resident of Florida and of the district, and who registers to vote with the Supervisor of Elections in the county in which the district land is located.”  To obtain additional information or request an application you may contact Jennifer Farlow, District Clerk at (352) 751-3939 or obtain a copy of the application at this link: District 6 Application for Appointment 11-23 Fillable

Applications must be submitted to the District Clerk no later than 5  p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9 at the District Office located at 984 Old Mill Run at Lake Sumter Landing.

