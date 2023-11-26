71.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 26, 2023
type here...

Few Guest IDs issued for airbnb in The Villages with high turnover

By Meta Minton

Very few Guest IDs have been issued for those staying at an airbnb in The Villages with a high turnover rate.

The home at 527 Wheelock St. in the Village of Osceola Hills has been under scrutiny after neighbors went in October before the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors. Neighbors complained the home is being rented out like a “motel.” They said there has been loud music late at night and boats and oversized vehicles in the driveway.

This home at 527 Wheelock St. is said to be used as a short term rental
This home at 527 Wheelock St. is said to be used as a short-term rental.

CDD 10 Supervisor Steve Bova wanted to know how many Guest IDs have been issued for those staying at the home, which is owned by a California investor.

The answer didn’t add up.

There were two different sets issued for this property – a set of five guest passes in September, and two guest passes in October. 

Bova, who represents CDD 10 on the Project Wide Advisory Committee which oversees amenities south of County Road 466, said he did not believe the Guest IDs issued for 527 Wheelock accurately reflect the renters’ use of facilities.

“Do you really think they aren’t using our pools and pickleball courts?” he asked.

The Recreation Department has steadfastly said that IDs are being checked, and said 1.5 million IDs have been checked in the past seven months.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Walkers and bikers should stay out of the way of golf carts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeSoto resident offers some multi-modal path safety advice for walkers, bicycles and golf carts.

Community Watch cannot or will not report violations

A reader points out that Community Watch cannot or will not report violations when it comes to deed compliance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Daily Sun spoils fun of Sunday crossword puzzle

A Village of Rio Grande resident is not happy about The Villages Daily Sun spoiling the fun of the crossword puzzle in Sunday’s edition.

Let’s not turn The Villages into a tacky neighborhood

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Collier resident stands up for the deed compliance process in The Villages.

DeSantis pushing dangerous bill targeting Florida LGBTQ community

The president of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus, in a Letter to the Editor warns that the DeSantis administration is behind dangerous new legislation.

Photos