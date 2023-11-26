Few Guest IDs issued for airbnb in The Villages with high turnover

Very few Guest IDs have been issued for those staying at an airbnb in The Villages with a high turnover rate.

The home at 527 Wheelock St. in the Village of Osceola Hills has been under scrutiny after neighbors went in October before the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors. Neighbors complained the home is being rented out like a “motel.” They said there has been loud music late at night and boats and oversized vehicles in the driveway.

CDD 10 Supervisor Steve Bova wanted to know how many Guest IDs have been issued for those staying at the home, which is owned by a California investor.

The answer didn’t add up.

There were two different sets issued for this property – a set of five guest passes in September, and two guest passes in October.

Bova, who represents CDD 10 on the Project Wide Advisory Committee which oversees amenities south of County Road 466, said he did not believe the Guest IDs issued for 527 Wheelock accurately reflect the renters’ use of facilities.

“Do you really think they aren’t using our pools and pickleball courts?” he asked.

The Recreation Department has steadfastly said that IDs are being checked, and said 1.5 million IDs have been checked in the past seven months.