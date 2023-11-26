Nearly 400 apartments will be built in complex with proximity to Middleton

Nearly 400 apartments will be built in a huge complex with proximity to the Middleton community that is part of The Villages.

Middleton is home to the new Villages Charter School, including the The Villages High School. It has been expected there could be an exodus of families from communities likes Bison Valley and Parkwood, which are near the Buffalo Ridge campus, in favor of the new housing in Middelton. But with a three-bedroom home with a two-car garage selling for $445,000 in Middleton, that price could be far out of reach of many charter school families.

Enter the Hamilton Apartments to be built on Central Parkway.

The 392-unit, 506,000-square-foot complex that will include a total of 27 buildings, including a 6,419-square-foot club house. Bid documents indicate the Hamilton Apartments will feature elevators, detached garages, fireplaces, balconies, BBQ grills, a fire table and hammocks.

The general contractor for the apartment complex is RLH Construction LLC of Oviedo.

Middleton is part of The Villages and falls under a community development district. However, residents of Middleton do not have access to amenities in The Villages.