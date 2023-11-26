71.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 26, 2023
type here...

Nearly 400 apartments will be built in complex with proximity to Middleton

By Staff Report

Nearly 400 apartments will be built in a huge complex with proximity to the Middleton community that is part of The Villages.

Middleton is home to the new Villages Charter School, including the The Villages High School. It has been expected there could be an exodus of families from communities likes Bison Valley and Parkwood, which are near the Buffalo Ridge campus, in favor of the new housing in Middelton. But with a three-bedroom home with a two-car garage selling for $445,000 in Middleton, that price could be far out of reach of many charter school families.

Enter the Hamilton Apartments to be built on Central Parkway.

The 392-unit, 506,000-square-foot complex that will include a total of 27 buildings, including a 6,419-square-foot club house. Bid documents indicate the Hamilton Apartments will feature elevators, detached garages, fireplaces, balconies, BBQ grills, a fire table and hammocks.

The general contractor for the apartment complex is RLH Construction LLC of Oviedo.

Middleton is part of The Villages and falls under a community development district. However, residents of Middleton do not have access to amenities in The Villages.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Walkers and bikers should stay out of the way of golf carts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeSoto resident offers some multi-modal path safety advice for walkers, bicycles and golf carts.

Community Watch cannot or will not report violations

A reader points out that Community Watch cannot or will not report violations when it comes to deed compliance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Daily Sun spoils fun of Sunday crossword puzzle

A Village of Rio Grande resident is not happy about The Villages Daily Sun spoiling the fun of the crossword puzzle in Sunday’s edition.

Let’s not turn The Villages into a tacky neighborhood

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Collier resident stands up for the deed compliance process in The Villages.

DeSantis pushing dangerous bill targeting Florida LGBTQ community

The president of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus, in a Letter to the Editor warns that the DeSantis administration is behind dangerous new legislation.

Photos