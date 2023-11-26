Robert Reed

Robert F. Reed, 87, passed away peacefully with his wife Mary by his side on Friday at Crouse Hospital. Bob was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania June 7, 1936. He attended Nottingham High School where he was a member of Gamma Sigma Fraternity. He served in the US Army, 2nd Armored Division, in Germany where he achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. Bob later attended Powelson Business Institute. He worked for P & C Food Markets for over 39 years and was a member of Teamster Local 317. Bob was the founding member and President of P & C Federal Credit Union for 20 years. He was a Communicant of Holy Family Church, and member of the Camillus Elks Lodge.

Upon retirement Bob and his wife Mary moved to The Villages in Florida. He enjoyed golf, and was an Ambassador on many golf courses. Bob loved playing poker and dining out with their many new special friends, Debbie, Bill, Kathy, Terry, Hilary, Fred, Marianne and Phil. He returned to Camillus, New York after 18 years in Florida to be closer to his family.

Bob is predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Virginia (Myers) Reed, a brother Richard Reed, a sister, Judy Creatore, a daughter in law Debbie Reed, and a great granddaughter Hannah Kompf.

Surviving are his wife of 69 years Mary (Leader) Reed, his children; Theresa (Donald) Hulchanski, Laura (John) O’Leary, Bob (Beth) Reed, David Reed (Robin Woodworth), Steven (Erin) Reed, ten grandchildren; Adrianne (Ben) Kompf, John (Christiana) O’Leary, Danielle Reed (Trey Lewis), Zachary (Jamie) Reed, Allison Hulchanski, Mathew (Emily) O’Leary, Don Hulchanski, (Devon Cromp), Allen (Adrianna) Reed, Connor and Callahan Reed. Sixteen great-grandchildren; Robbie, Emma, Isla, Elena, Layla, Mia, Lily, Max, Leah, Logan, Harper, Jameson, Jaelynn, Levi, and Madilynn, his Sisters in law, Patricia Dunn (Jim Paro), Kim Reed, a brother in law, Jack Creatore.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 30 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Whelan Bros. & Hulchanski Funeral Home, 5854 Belle, Isle Road, Syracuse, NY 13209.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, December 1 at 11:00 am, in Holy Family Church, 127 Chapel Drive, Syracuse, NY 13219.

Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, DeWitt, New York.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Tunnels To Towers, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, New York, 10306.