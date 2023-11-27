Former resident of The Villages arrested after unwelcome return to Walmart

A former resident of The Villages was arrested after an unwelcome return to Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza.

Richard Street, 43, of Summerfield was at the store at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when he appeared to be attempting to shoplift some items, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He received a call, abandoned the merchandise and headed for the store’s exit. He was stopped by a deputy who learned that Street had been banned from the store on March 12, 2022.

Street was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.

The former Village of Polo Ridge resident has a long history of arrests:

• Street was arrested in 2022 when a K-9 alerted on a vehicle in which he was traveling when it was stopped at the Coconuts internet cafe at 13747 U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake. Street was found to be in possession of methamphetamine as well as syringes.

• Street was arrested in 2021 at Best Buy in Lady Lake and told police he tried to steal merchandise because he had no job and needed the money.

• Street was arrested in 2021 on charges of driving while license suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Street was arrested in 2020 after stealing his mother’s Ford Escape from her home, a day after his father’s funeral. She’d left the car keys on the kitchen counter.