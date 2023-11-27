59 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 27, 2023
type here...

James Allan Klier

By Staff Report
James Allan Klier
James Allan Klier

James Allan Klier, 93, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away quietly in the early morning hours of November 20, 2023. He was born August 7th, 1930. He was born the son of the late Hugo & Gertrude Klier. James was a native of Chicago, Illinois before retiring in 1993, and moving to the Villages from Round Lake Beach, Illinois.

James loved to travel the world, visiting China, New Zealand, Russia, Africa, Germany, Brazil, and the Holy Land. He had a passion for all Chicago sports. He worked as an Insurance Recovery Agent for MOAC in Chicago, Illinois. He was honorably discharged in 1959 from the United States Marine Corps and served during the Korean Conflict. He was an active member of St. Timothy’s Catholic Church for nearly 30 years. He was a devoted Catholic and loved to give to missions.

James is survived by his children, Erika Betz, (Dave), James Klier (Ana Paula), Tanya Romero (Sergio); grandchildren, Josh Betz (Katie). Jermey Betz, Matt Betz, Zoe Betz, Sage Okimosh, Alicia Klier, Guilherme Samorini, Taylor Bergman, Raven Bergman, and Alex Romero, Great grandchildren; Gru and Zara. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert Klier, Jack Klier and Tom Klier: parents; Hugo and Gertrude Klier.

A funeral service for James will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services (3975 Wedgewood Lane The Villages, FL 32162) on Thursday, November 30 at 11:00am. Visitation will be held from 10:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow at Bushnell Memorial Park at 1:00pm.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The rule is that we are supposed to share the paths

A Village of Linden offers some clarification about the intent for the use of the multi-modal paths in The Villages.

Multi-functional paths can accommodate all

A Village of Santo Domingo reader takes issue with a Villager who said that walkers and bicyclists need to get out of the way of golf carts on the multi-modal paths.

People are wrongly empowered by anonymity

A Village of Richmond resident believes that the anonymous complaint process wrongly empowers those who want to abuse it. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Walkers and bikers should stay out of the way of golf carts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeSoto resident offers some multi-modal path safety advice for walkers, bicycles and golf carts.

Community Watch cannot or will not report violations

A reader points out that Community Watch cannot or will not report violations when it comes to deed compliance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos