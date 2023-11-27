James Allan Klier, 93, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away quietly in the early morning hours of November 20, 2023. He was born August 7th, 1930. He was born the son of the late Hugo & Gertrude Klier. James was a native of Chicago, Illinois before retiring in 1993, and moving to the Villages from Round Lake Beach, Illinois.

James loved to travel the world, visiting China, New Zealand, Russia, Africa, Germany, Brazil, and the Holy Land. He had a passion for all Chicago sports. He worked as an Insurance Recovery Agent for MOAC in Chicago, Illinois. He was honorably discharged in 1959 from the United States Marine Corps and served during the Korean Conflict. He was an active member of St. Timothy’s Catholic Church for nearly 30 years. He was a devoted Catholic and loved to give to missions.

James is survived by his children, Erika Betz, (Dave), James Klier (Ana Paula), Tanya Romero (Sergio); grandchildren, Josh Betz (Katie). Jermey Betz, Matt Betz, Zoe Betz, Sage Okimosh, Alicia Klier, Guilherme Samorini, Taylor Bergman, Raven Bergman, and Alex Romero, Great grandchildren; Gru and Zara. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert Klier, Jack Klier and Tom Klier: parents; Hugo and Gertrude Klier.

A funeral service for James will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services (3975 Wedgewood Lane The Villages, FL 32162) on Thursday, November 30 at 11:00am. Visitation will be held from 10:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow at Bushnell Memorial Park at 1:00pm.