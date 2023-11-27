Theodore M. Ryser, 67, of the Villages, Florida and formerly of Newark, DE, died on November 19, 2023, from injuries sustained from a bicycle accident.

Ted was born on December 3, 1955, in Chester, PA, to Theodore Ryser and Mary Ellen Armstrong Ryser. Ted married Susan O’Connell on August 18, 1979, and their son Kyle was born in 1991. Anyone who knew Ted knew his family and friends were the most important things to him and nowhere was that seen more than his love for Sue and Kyle. The sun rose and set on Kyle, and Ted was so proud of Kyle’s accomplishments.

Ted worked for the City of Newark for 40 years. He was a Newark Police Officer for 21 years and then as a 911 Call Center supervisor for 19 years. He was proud of his work, but mostly of his fellow co-workers, many of whom he continued to have close relationships with until his death. Ted touched many lives in many ways as a mentor, supervisor, and friend. Ted was an avid cyclist and in his retirement, he enjoyed golfing and cycling as well as spending time with Sue and Kyle at Disney and on their golf cart rides.

Ted is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Sue, his son, Kyle, numerous relatives and many close friends.

Services will be private. However, friends and family are invited to a celebration of Ted on May 11, 2024, at Aetna Station 8 Fire Hall in Newark, DE, from 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Special Olympics Delaware at 619 South College Avenue, Newark, DE 19716 or by calling 302.831.4653.