Golfers encounter 6-foot rat snake on practice green in The Villages

By Staff Report

Golfers encountered a 6-foot rat snake on a golf course in The Villages.

Carl Angleberger and Steve Miller were on the practice green at Heron Executive Golf Course at around noon Monday when they spotted the yellow rat snake.

Miller picked up the snake with his ball retriever while Angleberger snapped a photo.

Steve Miller picked up the rat snake found at the Heron Executive Golf Course.

“Rat snakes are common in this area, particularly in the overgrown swap areas of The Villages. They are non-poisonous snakes and harmless to humans unless they are agitated and this snake was very docile and did not attempt to strike or be aggressive at all,” Angleberger said.

This species varies in color, but usually has a yellowish-tan to orange body color, with large red or faded blotches located on their back, a belly with dark marks, and a “V” on the top of its head, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

