Tuesday, November 28, 2023
By Staff Report
February 07, 1943 – November 24, 2023

Linda Talenti Elder passed away Friday November 24, 2023, in the Villages, Florida.

She was born Linda Leah Trembach in Rostraver, Pa. on 02/07/43. She is survived by her husband Marvin Elder of Uniontown, Pa., her sister Lorraine Alfonso, of Cranberry, Pa. Loving mother to her two daughters Jennifer (Robert) Morrison, of Towson, Md. and Rebecca Johnston (Daniel) of Chambersburg, Pa. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Samuel Morrison and Matthew Johnston along with her brother–in-law Gary Alewine of Rostraver, Pa., many nieces, nephews and stepchildren.

Linda was also preceded in death by her parents Nicholas and Emma Trembach and her sister, Lois Alewine, along with her former husband Samuel Talenti.

Linda worked with her husband in his law firm in Upper St Clair Pa. for 24 years. Linda was an avid golfer with a massive back swing. She was also a master gardener releasing over three hundred Monarch butterflies from her garden in the Village of Piedmont in one year.

Linda loved skiing the mountains of Western Pennsylvania, dancing in the night clubs of Pittsburgh. But most of all she enjoyed singing to the sounds of the big bands throughout the Villages in the karaoke clubs with her husband Marvin. She will be truly missed.

