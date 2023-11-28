Mary Patricia Wilder

Mary Patricia (Pixie) Wilder went to her eternal home on November 24, 2023. She passed away peacefully with the support of the wonderful staff at Cornerstone Hospice, a place where she volunteered. She is now happily reunited with her husband, Dr. Richard Wilder whom she lost a little over three years ago.

Born on March 2, 1945 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, to the late Veronica and Earl Duggan, she was the second oldest of 5 girls. At a young age, Pixie knew she wanted to be a nurse. She graduated from St. Joseph’s School of nursing, Hotel Dieu Hospital in Kingston, ONT, where she met the love of her life, Richard. They were married August 10, 1968 and had 3 wonderful daughters, Tracey, Beth & Jennifer. Pixie supported Richard through all his moves from Kingston to Oakville, down south to Katy, TX, back north to Wilmington, DE, and finally to their home in The Villages, FL. In each location, she found her niche working as a nurse in the hospital or nursing home, and always volunteering in the church and community. Somehow she still made time time to support her family and friends.

Although she officially retired from nursing in 2010, she kept up her license and continued to use her skills to volunteer and fill gaps where needed. Her favorite saying was “Do you want to talk to the Doctor in charge, or the nurse who knows what’s going on!”

Pixie will always be remember for her passion of service to others. She was pixie in size but her spirit was giant. All the way to the end she was there to help others, to share her nursing abilities, to lend a hand when needed, to share her sewing and quilting skills, and to listen and chat with the lonely.

Over the years, Pixie impacted many lives, as evident in the warm and caring messages the family has received. Known affectionately as “Gran” to her grandchildren, she adored them and loved spending time with them and supporting them in all their activities.

Pixie is survived by daughters Tracey (Ben Mayer), Beth (Jody Lombard), and Jennifer (Josh Baird); grandchildren Lauren, Talia, Avery, Haley, Brooke, Wyatt, Dominique, Hadlee and Sofie; sisters Morrie Anne Mignault, Kerry Famiglietti, Andi (Monte) Doyle, and Earla (Dave)Spears. Her love and devotion to her family will always be remembered.

A Funeral service will be held at 11am on Saturday December 16th, 2023 at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, The Villages. Services will also be live streamed. Internment will follow at a later date at St. Philomena’s Church, Howe Island.

In honor of Pixies memory, please consider volunteering in your local community or donating to any of the following charities: The Rotary Club of The Villages Foundation, Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, Cornerstone Hospice (The Villages) or any charity of your choice.