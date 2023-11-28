50.5 F
The Villages
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Pedestrians are not always treated with respect on multi-modal paths

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Mr. Snider is mistaken in his belief of what the multi-model pathways are for. Perhaps for residents south of State Road 44, where there are many lovely pedestrian pathways, one might infer that only carts can be on the multi-model paths in The Villages. But north of State Road 44, very few such pedestrian paths exist and pedestrians and bikes use these paths, also. We walk the multi-model pathways frequently and find that pedestrians are not always treated with respect. We have had abuse hurled at us and nearly been run down many times. This has gotten worse since the bridge opened over State Road 44. We also are on the paths with our cart and always try to respect pedestrians and bikes. Slow down and be nice always works. We are nearly all retired. What’s your hurry? By the way, if you hit someone with your cart you might need a lot of insurance, so be careful and safe.
To Mr. Snider. I would suggest taking the class offered for safe golf carting in The Villages. We did so when so came to The Villages and found that it was very helpful and eye opening.

Arne Nessa
Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle

 

