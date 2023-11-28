50.5 F
Residents asked to use tunnels to avoid irrigation repairs

By Staff Report

Due to a needed repair to the irrigation system, the multi-modal path north of Belvedere Boulevard at the Village of Bonnybrook entrance will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 29 for up to three days while the work is completed. Residents should use the Laurel Manor and Rainey Trail tunnels to avoid the area during this time.

Those traveling in the area are asked to abide by all barricades and warning signs and to avoid the active construction area. If you have any questions or would like additional information, contact Utilities Customer Service at (352) 750-0000.

