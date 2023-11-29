51.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
type here...

A golf cart cut me off and I went over the handlebars

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The paths are “multi-modal” and not just for golf carts. This is the season of sharing, share the paths. I ride a bicycle on the multi-modal paths and frequently have to contend with walkers, sometimes with dogs who do not walk on the right side. The worst problem are the golf carts who do not respect the bikers. I was run off the cart path next to Loblolly. The golf cart passed multiple golf carts and then cut me off, I went over the handlebars and now have scars on my knees. The golf cart never stopped. State law requires a 3 foot margin when passing.

Gerald Hughes
Village of Fenney

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The multi-modal paths are open to everybody

A Village of Gilchrist woman, in a Letter to the Editor, says the multi-modal paths are to be shared by everyone and are not exclusively for golf carts.

I enjoy riding my bicycle on multi-modal paths in The Villages

A Village of Dunedin resident, who frequently rides a bicycle on the multi-modal paths in The Villages, responds to a Letter to the Editor from a resident of the Village of DeSoto.

Pedestrians are not always treated with respect on multi-modal paths

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle resident says that pedestrians are not always treated with respect on the multi-modal paths.

The rule is that we are supposed to share the paths

A Village of Linden offers some clarification about the intent for the use of the multi-modal paths in The Villages.

Multi-functional paths can accommodate all

A Village of Santo Domingo reader takes issue with a Villager who said that walkers and bicyclists need to get out of the way of golf carts on the multi-modal paths.

Photos