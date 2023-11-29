A golf cart cut me off and I went over the handlebars

To the Editor:

The paths are “multi-modal” and not just for golf carts. This is the season of sharing, share the paths. I ride a bicycle on the multi-modal paths and frequently have to contend with walkers, sometimes with dogs who do not walk on the right side. The worst problem are the golf carts who do not respect the bikers. I was run off the cart path next to Loblolly. The golf cart passed multiple golf carts and then cut me off, I went over the handlebars and now have scars on my knees. The golf cart never stopped. State law requires a 3 foot margin when passing.

Gerald Hughes

Village of Fenney