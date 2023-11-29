DeSantis blocking Floridians from receiving affordable health care

To the Editor:

As Floridians struggle with some of the highest health care costs in the country, Ron DeSantis is actively making it worse by making Florida one of the last ten states in the country to not expand Medicaid. DeSantis and Donald Trump are one and the same – they both want to rip health care way from millions of Americans and jack up premiums to line the pockets of their insurance buddies. Republicans are running on a losing strategy that the American people have rejected time and time again, and they’ll lose again next November.

Democratic National Committee