Ellis Levenson

February 23, 1934 – November 26, 2023

Ellis Levenson, 89, of The Villages, FL, formally of Bloomfield, CT, passed away peacefully on November 26. He was Marjorie’s beloved husband of 62 years. He is survived by two daughters, Dena McWilliams and Nancy Levenson; brothers, Stan and Saul, and two granddaughters, Haley and Camille McWilliams, and many dear lifelong friends. He was predeceased by his son, Gary.

A graduate of Rutgers University and Columbia School of Business, he was an officer in the U.S. Navy from 1957 to 1960. After receiving his CPA, he worked at Price Waterhouse and International Silver Company. He held positions in finance and claims at Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company.

As a music lover, he served on the board of directors for the Hartford Symphony Orchestra for more than 25 years. He sang for the choir at Temple Shalom, loved listening to classical music and attended many concerts.

Ellis was a dedicated piano player, an avid reader and a talented gardener. He loved baking bread from scratch and sharing it with friends. He took his family on many trips in both the U.S. and abroad. He was an active member and president of Probus Club in CT. He took up running in mid-life and completed the Boston Marathon.

A memorial service will be held at the Eisenhower Recreation Center (3560 Buena Vista Blvd, The Villages) on Wednesday, November 29 at 1 p.m. Larry Wallace will officiate.

Should friends desire, memorial donations in Ellis’s name, may be made to The Hartford Symphony Orchestra https://hartfordsymphony.org/ There is a “Donate” link top right of webpage.