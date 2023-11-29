Homeless man arrested after hanging around local pain clinic

A homeless man was arrested after hanging around a local pain clinic.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded at about 11 a.m. Tuesday to the National Pain Institute at 13945 U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake where 39-year-old Samuel Garrett was “wandering around, circling the building,” according to an arrest report. An employee of the pain clinic has contacted law enforcement and said that Garrett, who was wearing a blue hoodie, was behaving in a suspicious manner.

When a deputy approached Garrett, he hopped on a bicycle and began to flee. The deputy got in his squad car with the lights and siren activated, pursuing the bicycle and eventually cutting off Garrett in the parking lot of a nearby Aldi grocery store. The bicycle’s chain broke and Garrett fell to the ground. A second deputy, who had joined in the chase, pulled out a taser and ordered Garrett to stay on the ground.

He was found to be in possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested on charges drug possession, possession of drug equipment and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $4,000 bond.