51.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
type here...

Homeless man arrested after hanging around local pain clinic

By Staff Report
Samuel Garrett
Samuel Garrett

A homeless man was arrested after hanging around a local pain clinic.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded at about 11 a.m. Tuesday to the National Pain Institute at 13945 U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake where 39-year-old Samuel Garrett was “wandering around, circling the building,” according to an arrest report. An employee of the pain clinic has contacted law enforcement and said that Garrett, who was wearing a blue hoodie, was behaving in a suspicious manner.

When a deputy approached Garrett, he hopped on a bicycle and began to flee. The deputy got in his squad car with the lights and siren activated, pursuing the bicycle and eventually cutting off Garrett in the parking lot of a nearby Aldi grocery store. The bicycle’s chain broke and Garrett fell to the ground. A second deputy, who had joined in the chase, pulled out a taser and ordered Garrett to stay on the ground.

He was found to be in possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested on charges drug possession, possession of drug equipment and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $4,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

DeSantis blocking Floridians from receiving affordable health care

In a Letter to the Editor, the Democratic National Committee claims Gov. ROn DeSantis is blocking Floridians from receiving affordable health care.

Should motor-driven bicycles be allowed on golf cart paths?

A Villager wonders if motor-driven bicycles should be allowed on the multi-modal paths in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A golf cart cut me off and I went over the handlebars

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes being cut off by a golf cart while riding his bicycle on the multi-modal path.

The multi-modal paths are open to everybody

A Village of Gilchrist woman, in a Letter to the Editor, says the multi-modal paths are to be shared by everyone and are not exclusively for golf carts.

I enjoy riding my bicycle on multi-modal paths in The Villages

A Village of Dunedin resident, who frequently rides a bicycle on the multi-modal paths in The Villages, responds to a Letter to the Editor from a resident of the Village of DeSoto.

Photos