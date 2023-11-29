Richard Senator, 71 of The Villages, FL, passed away at his home on November 23, 2023, surrounded by family members.

He was born in Gloversville, NY to Samuel and May Senator and grew up in Rochester, NY. He graduated from Monroe High School then completed his education at Radio/Broadcasting Technical College in Boston, MA.. He was married for a period of 10 years. He worked for the New York State Psychiatric Facility in Rochester as a Patient Care Supervisor and also worked 22 years for Eastman Kodak as a Film Technician. He then worked for Gates/Chili School District driving School bus for 4 years prior to officially retiring.

He is survived by his Life partner, Terri Dailey, Children Erin May of Cary, NC, Son Brian Senator (Sara) of Gates, NY, Brother, Gary (Sandi) Senator of The Villages, FL, Grandchildren Nathan, Vivian, Kellan and Mattylynn and many cousins, dear friends and neighbors. He is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and May Senator.

Richard was an accomplished musician and singer for almost 60 years, playing drums in a number of bands during his lifetime. His love for The Beatles music led him to join the Beatlemaniacs Club in The Villages where he happily entertained many, playing drums and singing for the last 9 years. He was loved and respected by many musicians and his passion for music was well known. He will be greatly missed.

A private funeral was held November 26, 2023 in Ocala, FL. A Celebration of Richard’s Life will be held in the near future for his many friends in The Villages.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making a donation in Richard’s memory to Angel Wigs of Hope or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.