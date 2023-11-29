Suspect entrusted to feed dogs arrested in theft of motorcycle

A suspect who had been been entrusted to feed a woman’s dogs has been arrested in the theft of a motorcycle from her residence.

The Summerfield woman contacted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday to report the theft of her green 1997 motorcycle.

She said she had been out of town for a week and had asked 42-year-old William Bowden of Ocklawaha to feed her dogs while she was away. The woman also discovered the motorcycle’s title was missing and her doorbell camera had been disconnected, according to an arrest report.

The woman went to Bowden’s home in an attempt to retrieve the motorcycle, but he “began yelling at her.” She returned home and called the sheriff’s office.

When a deputy interviewed Bowden, who has a lengthy criminal history, he provided several inconsistent statements.

He was arrested on felony charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle. He was booked without bond at the Marion County Jail.