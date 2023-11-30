Anita R. Holland

August 14, 1953 – November 22, 2023

Anita R. Holland, 70, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

She was born on August 14, 1953 in Erksdorf, Germany. She grew up in Chicago, Illinois before moving to Eagle River, Wisconsin and eventually to the warmer climate of Florida. As a talented artisan, she loved sewing, crocheting and ceramics. Many knew her from online forums where she enjoyed playing Bingo, Words with Friends or Candy Crush. Anita would often enjoy a good video session with her grandkids. She always welcomed a good conversation and was always willing to listen, encourage, and support.

She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Rickey Holland; a son, Michaelo Jovanovic; a daughter, Karie Curran (spouse Chris); grandchildren, Tiffany and Justin Jovanovic, Kendall and AndreAnna Reed, Kehnan Curran; great-grandchildren, Taylynn and Tristian DeHusson; brothers, Joe (Josie) Jovanovic, Pete Jovanovic, Mike (Kim) Jovanovic; her nieces, nephews, other extended family overseas and many friends.

Anita was preceded in death by her parents, Srboljub and Elfriede Jovanovic; a grandson, Kristian Reed and a nephew, Brian Jovanovic.

Anita brightened many a day, so the world is a little dimmer now. She will be missed by the many lives she touched. Per her request, there will be no services at this time. There will be a celebration of life in Wisconsin in the summer of 2024.