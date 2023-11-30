72.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Deputy nabs Venezuelan behind wheel without driver’s license

By Staff Report
Yoel Aponte Tejada
A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy arrested a Venezuelan who was behind the wheel without a driver’s license.

Yoel Aponte Tejada, 29, of Webster, was driving a black 2010 Nissan Sentra when he was pulled over at about 7 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of State Road 471 and County Road 708 for having an inoperable taglight, according to an arrest report from the sheriff’s office.

Aponte Tejada could not provide the deputy with a driver’s license, although he admitted he was aware a license was needed to operate a motor vehicle in the United States. He said he has been in the country since 2022.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and issued a traffic warning for the inoperable taglight. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

