Driver ticketed after crash on Morse Boulevard near Hacienda Hills construction site

A driver was ticketed after a crash Thursday morning on Morse Boulevard near the Hacienda Hills construction site.

The man was driving a dark blue four-door sedan at 10:13 a.m. northbound on Morse Boulevard following a van driven by a woman, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The man was looking around for a street sign and did not notice the van in front of him had stopped to make a left turn, prompting a rear-end collision.

The man was ticketed on a charge of careless driving.

There were no injuries.