Jo Neece Ward, 86, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on November 29, 2023 at Chatham Glen Healthcare after a lengthy battle with dementia and other health challenges.

Jo was born on January 22, 1937, in Nashville, Arkansas to Alvie and Jane Neece, and grew up in Dallas, Texas. She married the love of her life Bobby Ward in 1953. While Bobby served in the Air Force, they lived in Texas and then Alaska, where Jo worked as a press correspondent.

Jo and Bobby then made their home in Fargo, North Dakota, where Jo worked as an Executive Secretary until their daughter Courtney was born in 1968. Jo was an avid volunteer, working to support public television in the early 1970s, serving as a guardian ad litem to represent children in the court system, and working with Meals on Wheels. She also enjoyed golf and spending time with close friends.

After Bobby’s death in 1991, Jo moved to Minneapolis and then to The Villages, Florida, where she lived for more than 25 years. In The Villages, she formed many close relationships and enjoyed golf, travel and leading The Villages Drumming Circle.

Jo is survived by her daughter Courtney (Kevin) Ward-Reichard, granddaughters Rachel and Sarah Reichard, sister Jeanne (Ronny) Blakely and many extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband Bobby.

Jo will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She will be interred in Fargo, North Dakota in a private family service.