Neighbor arrested after allegedly vandalizing cars in ongoing parking dispute

A neighbor has been arrested after allegedly vandalizing cars in an ongoing parking dispute.

Scott Michael Angione, 58, apparently was unhappy that a fellow resident of the Parkwood Communities in Wildwood was parking his cars in the carport of the neighbor who lives next door to Angione, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Angione was captured on video driving into his carport on the night of Nov. 4 in his white 2017 Hyundai Accent. He got out of the vehicle and walked toward the neighbor’s carport where he saw a blue 2020 Acura RDX and a white 2021 Acura RDX belonging to another resident of the Parkwood development, located between State Road 44 and U.S. 301. Angione looked around, picked up some rocks and threw them at the parked car before going inside his home.

The owner of the damaged Acuras said he had permission to park in the fellow residents’ carport while they were on vacation. The owner of the Acuras said he had parked in the fellow residents’ carport back in May and found the back windshield of the vehicle had been damaged.

The most recent damage to the two vehicles was estimated to be about $5,000.

Angione was arrested Wednesday on a warrant charging him with felony criminal mischief. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.