Richard Douglas Senecker

December 15, 1943 – November 21, 2023

Richard Douglas Senecker, age 79, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

He was born in Rochester, New York on December 15, 1943 to the late Wilbur Senecker and Thelma McGinnis. Dick was a proud veteran of The United States Navy.

He moved to The Villages, Florida with his loving wife Sue Ann 30 years ago. Dick enjoyed playing golf and watching sports.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Ann Senecker; brother, Edward Senecker (Beverly); cousin, Ernest Lascell; dear friend Christine Tsantinis; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to The Wounded Warrior Project, https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/

Show your support