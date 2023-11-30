Smart car driver ticketed after landing on median in crash in The Villages

A Smart car driver was ticketed after landing on the median in a crash in one of the busiest intersections in The Villages.

The Smart car had been northbound on Morse Boulevard at 11:47 a.m. Thursday and the driver was attempting to make a right turn onto County Road 466 to head east, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He had a red light. Another vehicle was southbound on Morse Boulevard and had the green arrow to make a left turn onto County Road 466, also heading east.

The Smart car pulled out in front of the other vehicle and ended up on the median.

The Smart car driver was issued a citation for failure to yield the right away.

There were no injuries.

The Villages Public Safety Department also responded to the accident scene.