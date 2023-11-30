73.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Thomas Ertell

By Staff Report
Thomas Ertell, age 84, passed away in his home on November 23, 2023, in The Villages, Florida. He was born on August 5, 1939, in Buffalo, New York. He was preceded in death by his brother Charles (Diane) Ertell and survived by his sister Pamela Vaisman (Sergio).

Tom will be fondly remembered by his family and friends as a loving and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who offered only love and kindness to those around him. He studied at Bowling Green State College and was a proud U.S. Navy veteran, where he served as an air wing meteorologist from 1958 to 1962. He worked as an Insurance Agent for State Farm for 55 years. He loved airplanes, golf, breakfast with friends, planting flowers in the yard, good conversation over a cup of coffee, and every minute spent with his children and grandchildren. Known to everyone for his infectious smile and generosity, he will be dearly missed and forever engraved on our hearts.

Tom is survived by his wife and the love of his life Susan Ertell; his children Kimberly Courtney (Tim), Gary Root (Meg), and Karen Hunsicker (Vaughn); and his grandchildren Calen, Shane, Christian, Sarah, Paige, and Allison.

