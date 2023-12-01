Forget the little white crosses and focus on reckless driving of golf carts

To the Editor:

I could not agree with Fred Carr’s recent letter indicating that all golf carts be required to have a recognizable identification number or plate on it. Cars that our illustrious director of golf have allowed everywhere also should have the same type of identifier on them. They are really cars and should have license plates on them and they should not be allowed on the multi-modal trails as they have the capability or speeds not allowed on the roads. With the understanding that we have no policing of anything in The Villages except of course white crosses there is nothing to stop the reckless driving of golf carts. Anyone in authority, if you take your responsibility seriously, park in the parking lot at SeaBreeze every morning from about 6:30 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. and bring a cell phone or camera to record what you see. You will be astounded.

Mike Sanger

Village of St. Charles