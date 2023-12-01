72.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 1, 2023
type here...

Forget the little white crosses and focus on reckless driving of golf carts

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I could not agree with Fred Carr’s recent letter indicating that all golf carts be required to have a recognizable identification number or plate on it. Cars that our illustrious director of golf have allowed everywhere also should have the same type of identifier on them. They are really cars and should have license plates on them and they should not be allowed on the multi-modal trails as they have the capability or speeds not allowed on the roads. With the understanding that we have no policing of anything in The Villages except of course white crosses there is nothing to stop the reckless driving of golf carts. Anyone in authority, if you take your responsibility seriously, park in the parking lot at SeaBreeze every morning from about 6:30 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. and bring a cell phone or camera to record what you see. You will be astounded.

Mike Sanger
Village of St. Charles

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump the Tyrant

A Village of McClure resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reflects on the writings of Plato and wonders if it was a warning about the dangers of the Donald Trumps of the world.

A message for all the complainers in The Villages

A reader from Palm Shores makes a point about Villagers who are constantly complaining. Read his Letter to the Editor.

There needs to be a registered identifiable number on all golf carts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase resident makes the case that there needs to be a registered identifiable number on all golf carts in The Villages.

DeSantis blocking Floridians from receiving affordable health care

In a Letter to the Editor, the Democratic National Committee claims Gov. ROn DeSantis is blocking Floridians from receiving affordable health care.

Should motor-driven bicycles be allowed on golf cart paths?

A Villager wonders if motor-driven bicycles should be allowed on the multi-modal paths in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos